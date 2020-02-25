Filmfare Awards 2020: Ananya Panday reveals she forgot her acceptance speech despite rehearsing for years

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in ‘Student Of The Year 2’, recently revealed that she forgot her acceptance speech when she was called on stage to receive her award. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Ananya also stated that she had been rehearsing her acceptance speech since she was all of five.

“I had practiced it so many times, but when I went on stage, I forgot everything. Winning a Filmfare Black Lady is a big deal for me,” Ananya said.

The 65th edition of Filmfare Awards was hosted in Guwahati, Assam, two weekends ago. For the star-studded night, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey accompanied her and the actress “wished” her actor-father Chunky Panday was also there.

“My mom (Bhavana Panday) was there with me and how I wished dad (Chunky Panday) was there, too. But I gave the trophy to him when I reached home,” she said and added that her she has kept her trophy in their living room on her father’s suggestion so that the family could “look at it the whole day”.

Elater over their daughter’s big win, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey took to their respective Instagram accounts to congratulate their daughter and thanked everyone for their support and blessing.

Ananya, too, said that she was “humbled and blessed” to have been honoured with the Filmfare Award.

Ananya and actress Tara Sutaria debuted opposite Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’. After ‘Student Of The Year 2’, Ananya starred with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, which also released in 2019. She recently signed up for an untitled film opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Anaya also has ‘Khali Peeli’ in her kitty.