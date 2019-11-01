close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vipul Shah

Filmmaker Vipul Shah denies being duped of Rs 5 crore

Several media outlets recently reported that a case was registered against three persons for allegedly cheating Shah and his business partner of Rs 5 crore by luring them into investing in 'iridium business'.

Filmmaker Vipul Shah denies being duped of Rs 5 crore

Mumbai: Bollywood producer-director Vipul Shah has denied reports that he has been duped of Rs 5 crore.

Several media outlets recently reported that a case was registered against three persons for allegedly cheating Shah and his business partner of Rs 5 crore by luring them into investing in 'iridium business'.

Refuting all such reports, the "Namastey London" director said: "I was extremely surprised to read the news item published in various media portals of me being duped of Rs 5 crore in Iridium scam.

"I wish to place on record that the news is completely baseless and untrue and has nothing to do with me. I deny the story in its entirety."

Unconfirmed reports said the person who has been duped happens to be someone else, but also has the name Vipul Shah, and hence the confusion arose.

On the film front, Vipul Shah's latest project was "Namaste England", which features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

 

Tags:
Vipul ShahVipul Shah moviesVipul Shah duped
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap share unseen throwback wedding pics on their anniversary!

Must Watch

PT32M34S

Government is committed to right to privacy of people, says Ravi Shankar Prasad on WhatsApp hack