हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Steven Spielberg

Filmmakers should make movies for theatres: Steven Spielberg

Spielberg said he was not against television, but he feels theatre has far better experience. 

Filmmakers should make movies for theatres: Steven Spielberg

Los Angeles: Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg has urged other filmmakers to make movies for theatres and not just for television.

While accepting the Filmmaker Award at the Cinema Audio Society Awards, Spielberg requested filmmakers to focus on giving the audience a theatrical experience, reports variety.com.

He said: "I hope all of us really continue to believe that the greatest contributions we can make as filmmakers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience. I'm a firm believer that movie theatres need to be around forever."

Spielberg said he was not against television, but he feels theatre has far better experience. 

"I love television. I love the opportunity. Some of the greatest writing being done today is for television, some of the best directing for television, some of the best performances are on television today. 

"The sound is better in homes more than it ever has been in history but there's nothing like going to a big dark theatre with people you've never met before and having the experience wash over you. That's something we all truly believe in," he added.

 

 

Tags:
Steven SpielbergSteven Spielberg moviesHollywoodCinema Audio Society Awards
Next
Story

Poonam Dhillon excited to star in 'Jai Mummy Di'

Must Watch

PT5M24S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day