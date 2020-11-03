FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters 'discloses commission of offence': Mumbai Police to HC

Mumbai: Mumbai police have told the Bombay High Court that they were duty-bound to register an FIR against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters as the complaint lodged against them by actress Rhea Chakraborty "disclosed commission of the offence".

The city police on Monday filed an affidavit in the HC seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Rajput's sisters - Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh - to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother.

The case was lodged against them by Bandra police here in September after receiving a complaint from Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The affidavit filed by Bandra police's senior inspector Nikhil Kapse refuted the allegations that the police were damaging the reputation of the petitioners or any deceased person.

By registering the FIR against Rajput's sisters, the police were not trying to "influence or derail" the probe being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the affidavit said.

"The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence," it said.

The affidavit also claimed that as per the complainant (Chakraborty), a fake and fabricated medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput.

This may have led to the administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor and may have caused and contributed in his suicidal death, the police said in the affidavit.

"This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR," the affidavit said.

After registration of the FIR, the police in keeping with the order passed by the Supreme Court referred all relevant documents pertaining to the FIR to the CBI which is probing Rajput's death case, it said.

The police opposed the stand taken by the CBI that they should not have registered the FIR in the same case that the central agency was already probing.

"The case being probed by the CBI is one registered by the deceased's father in Bihar. "On the other hand, the FIR lodged by the Mumbai police is by Rhea Chakraborty seeking investigation for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu and doctor Tarun Kumar," the affidavit said.

It is now for the CBI to investigate both the FIRs and to file appropriate reports, it said. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik will take up the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year.