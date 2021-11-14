हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty

FIR lodged against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in a cheating case by a businessman

A businessman claims Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra duped him for Rs 1.51 crores.

FIR lodged against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in a cheating case by a businessman
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based businessman has lodged a cheating case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore, a police official said on Sunday (November 14).

The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai.

The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa ShettyRaj KundraFIR against Shilpa ShettyFIR against Raj Kundra
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan stops by Chinese van on way back from Bigg Boss 15 sets, eats on his Lamborghini's bonnet

Must Watch

PT18M59S

Sabse Bada Mauka: Warner's strike or Mitchell's magic?