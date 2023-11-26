NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's residence in Canada was the site of a violent shooting incident on Saturday (Nov 25). As pre reports, gunshots were heard outside his residence the White Rock area of Vancouver yesterday.

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for this criminal act. Bishnoi took to an account on Facebook to post a message revealing his role in orchestrating the gunfire.

Addressing Grewal directly on Facebook, Bishnoi wrote, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had. You hovered around Vicky when he was in Middukheda, and later, you mourned even more for Sidhu. You've now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer, the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn't require a visa; it comes uninvited."

The incident has shocked the Punjabi music industry, with concerns raised for Gippy Grewal and his family’s safety. The explicit threats from Lawrence Bishnoi have added intensity to the situation, leaving many curious about the motives behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Gippy Grewal has not yet made any official comments on the matter.

Lawrence is currently in prison for allegedly orchestrating Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and has issued death threats to Salman Khan also. He has warned the actor to face consequences if he doesn't offer an apology to the Bishnoi community over killing two blackbucks during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998.

The threat to Salman from Lawrence came days after his allegation that the Bollywood actor had insulted his community by killing a blackbuck. He had asked the actor to visit their diety's temple and seek apology for his act.