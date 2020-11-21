हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

First glimpse of Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha leaves fans saying 'so cute'!

Although Shilpa Shetty has been sharing videos and pictures of daughter Samisha on social media but she never shared a full glimpse of her. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has always been one of the most pap-friendly celebs around. Recently, she was clicked by B-Town paparazzi and guess what, this time the limelight was not on her but actually on her little daughter Samisha. 

Although Shilpa Shetty has been sharing videos and pictures of daughter Samisha on social media but she never shared a full glimpse of her. Now, the adorable Samisha was papped and fans got to see her first full glimpse. 

Professional B-Town photographer Viral Bhayani shared the pictures of mother-daughter on social media. Take a look: 

Fans couldn't help write 'oh so cute'!

Earlier this year, during Navratri, she has shared a slight glimpse of her daughter on Instagram. She posted a small clip from the Kanya Pooja (Kanjak Pooja)ceremony of her daughter at home. 

Samisha was born through surrogacy in February. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have a son named Viaan. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen after a while with "Hungama 2", which also features Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.

 

 

