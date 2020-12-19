First thing I told my trainers, 'no steroids': Taapsee Pannu on training hard for 'Rashmi Rocket' - Watch

New Delhi: Talented B-Tower Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming venture 'Rashmi Rocket'. She is undergoing hardcore training for it and is making sure to ace her character. In a fresh post on Instagram, Taapsee can be seen opening up on her journey to look the part.

Taapsee Pannu in the video said, 'the first thing I told my trainers was 'no steroids' as I wanted to build my mind very naturally in a believable way'. She dropped the video on her social media handle. Watch it here:

Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama to be helmed by Akarsh Khurana. It will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The film features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, alongside Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

Taapsee will be seen playing a sprinter in Rashmi Rocket. As per reports, the film will open in theatres next year around Diwali.