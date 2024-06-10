Advertisement
SURESH GOPI

First-time Union Minister of State And Actor Suresh Gopi Hints At Getting 'Relieved From Cabinet' A Day After Swearing-In Ceremony

The 65-year-old actor won the parliamentary seat of Thrissur in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections defeating advocate and CPM candidate VS Sunilkumar by 74,686 votes.

|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-politician Suresh Gopi who was sworn in as a minister into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government a day ago has indicated that he could soon be "relieved from the Cabinet."

The actor-politician won from the Thrissur constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections creating history as the first Lok Sabha MP of the BJP from Kerala.

Gopi who during the elections had become the face of the 'Modiyude Gaurantee' (Modi's Guarantee) promise to Kerala was inducted into the union council of ministers in the government of Prime Minister Modi who was sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday for a third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first poll roadshow in Thrissur in December last year and later, the Prime Minister also made another visit to the constituency to attend the wedding of Gopi's daughter at Guruvayoor Srikrishna Temple.

On June 4, the day when election results emerged indicating his win, he told ANI that he was escatic. " I am in totally an ecstatic mood. What was very impossible became gloriously possible...it was not a 62-day campaign process, it was an emotional carriage for the past 7 years...I work for Kerala as a whole. My first pick will be to have AIIMS...".

Apart from Suresh Gopi senior BJP leader George Kurian was also inducted into the Council of Minsters on Sunday as a Minister of State. 

 

