NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Five National award winning actors we cannot get enough of: Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and others

The common factor between all these names is not only their acting skills but how handsome these actors are.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Five National award winning actors we cannot get enough of: Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan and others

New Delhi: There are actors who impress with their looks, performance, dance skills, and more and then there are actors who have won the coveted National Awards. These actors are like molds, they adapt into any character and bring life to complicated roles with one purpose, to entertain their audiences. The common factor between all these names is not only their acting skills but how handsome these actors are.

Vicky Kaushal - The movie that made the actor into a star is also the one that fetched him the most deserved national award, Uri The Surgical Strike! 

Saif Ali Khan - The versatile actor Saif won a national award for one of the most light hearted comedies Hum Tum. Comedy is truly the hardest genre to ace and Saif nailed this one!

Arjun Rampal - This is a man who can play a mean villian  in Om Shanti Om to poised in Rajneeti to gangster in Daddy and all with ease and elan. The actor won a National award for the cult film Rock on, a character that he immersed himself into. 

Ayushmann Khurrana - Playing visually impaired and opposite a powerhouse performer like Tabu is no easy feat and Ayushmann did this role so well that it got him the National Award 

Rajkummar Rao - Shahid was one of the most moving films ever made. You could see the effort a young Rajkummar who was barely a few films old made and that is why this also got him the award!

These handsome actors have consistently proved their mettle with each film and we cannot wait to see more of them.

Entertainmentnational award winning actorsSaif Ali KhanVicky KaushalArjun RampalRajkummar RaoAyushmann Khurrana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Loyalty test techniques in China
DNA Video
DNA: Research on 100 year old vaccine in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?