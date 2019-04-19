close

Disha Patani

Flashback Friday: When Disha Patani set the internet ablaze by dancing a la Beyonce—Watch

In the Flashback Friday spirit, let us have a look at an old video of Disha Patani that had set the internet on fire.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and often makes headlines owing to her alluring social media posts. The 'Baaghi 2' actress has an ocean of fans with over 19 million people following her on Instagram.

In the Flashback Friday spirit, let us have a look at an old video of Disha that had set the internet on fire a year ago. The leggy lass can be seen paying a tribute to her idol, Beyonce, by copying and absolutely nailing her dance moves!

Check out the video here, as posted by Disha on May 26, 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The actress had captioned the pic as, “Wanted to make this for a very long time, just for fun, a tribute to my idol @beyonce thanks @jamesdance_ for teaching me the block and @shariquealy for the cool edit#beyonce #beychella”

Coming back to 2019, Disha will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film has Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in lead roles and is slated to hit the silver screens on June 5.

Disha plays a trapeze artist in the film and her first look had made fans go gaga over her.

