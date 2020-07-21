For Kangana Ranaut's 'chaploos outsiders' comment, a reply from Swara Bhasker and then, another tweet by Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: The storm refuses to settle down. And, it seems it won't. Bollywood is now divided with Kangana Ranaut on one side and the rest on the other side. After Kangana's explosive interview to a news channel over the weekend, it is now Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and others on Twitter.

In her interview, Kangana spoke about nepotism, Bollywood mafia, raised questions on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and much more. She also called "Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar-type log chaploos outsiders who defend filmmaker Karan Johar and added that they are B-grade actresses".

Meanwhile, Kangana also took credit for bringing parallel and feminist cinema back to the silver screen.

To this statement of her, Swara Bhasker responded sarcastically: "Kangana ran parallel cinema with 'Pather Panchali' in 1955. She started feminism with 'Queen' in 2013, but before that, in 1947, she got India's independence. - says an unknown needy outsider."

Soon, Kangana's team reacted to Swara's tweet and said, "Dear Swara, none of you were born in the golden era of Indian cinema, after gangsters mafias and dons took over the industry, it became big stinking gutter and feminism and parallel cinema awakening happened with 'Queen' (2014), if not please correct us when it happened?"

"It's evident your motive is to simply distract from the culprits who killed Sushant, people like you not only protect terrorists and anti-nationals but also protect movie mafia dons, shame on you and your evil intentions," it added.

Another tweet by Kangana's team said, "Bloodthirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti-nationals have come out in full force, they call themselves anti-establishment but now ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically & emotionally lynched Sushant, did they say a word when he ws bullied & killed?"

Kangana Ranaut has spoken about nepotism and favouritism quite openly several times. She was the one who started the nepotism debate in Bollywood after she called Karan Johar the "flag-bearer of nepotism."