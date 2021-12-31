For Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Jeh's two little teeth were the best part of 2021, see pic

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares adorable family pictures on Instagram and showers love on her two 'betas' Taimur and Jeh. Talking about the best part of 2021, Kareena expressed that her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's two teeth took the cake in that area.

As she gushed over his adorable teeth, she shared a picture of the tiny tot with his face covered. In the picture, little Jeh was seen raising his hands up with his mouth slightly open. The 'Tashan' actress wrote in the caption, "His two teeth…the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…"

Take a look at it:

Earlier, Kareena had shared a glimpse of actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan’s lazy morning routine. Saif was seen sitting in bed with a breakfast tray in front of him and Taimur was lying down behind him in his jammies, busy drawing.

On December 20, Taimur Ali Khan turned five years old and mommy Kareena, who was at that time under quarantine as she tested positive for COVID-19, took to Instagram to share a doting birthday note for her baby.

Sharing Taimur’s video of taking first steps, Kareena wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.

The actress has now fully recovered and has tested COVID negative.

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan.

