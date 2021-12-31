हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Jeh's two little teeth were the best part of 2021, see pic

Kareena Kapoor gushed over her son Jeh Ali Khan's teeth in her year-end Instagram post.

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Jeh&#039;s two little teeth were the best part of 2021, see pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares adorable family pictures on Instagram and showers love on her two 'betas' Taimur and Jeh. Talking about the best part of 2021, Kareena expressed that her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's two teeth took the cake in that area.

As she gushed over his adorable teeth, she shared a picture of the tiny tot with his face covered. In the picture, little Jeh was seen raising his hands up with his mouth slightly open. The 'Tashan' actress wrote in the caption, "His two teeth…the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…"

Take a look at it:

 

Earlier, Kareena had shared a glimpse of actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan’s lazy morning routine. Saif was seen sitting in bed with a breakfast tray in front of him and Taimur was lying down behind him in his jammies, busy drawing. 

On December 20, Taimur Ali Khan turned five years old and mommy Kareena, who was at that time under quarantine as she tested positive for COVID-19, took to Instagram to share a doting birthday note for her baby.

Sharing Taimur’s video of taking first steps, Kareena wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim  no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.

 

The actress has now fully recovered and has tested COVID negative.

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanJehJeh Ali KhanJehangir Ali Khantaimur
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra looks angelic as she 'swings into 2022' at her beautiful LA home: Pic

Must Watch

PT12M10S

IT Raid still on, searches at Pushpraj Jain Pampi's house begin