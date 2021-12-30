Kareena Kapoor gives glimpse of Taimur’s room as he and Saif Ali Khan enjoy breakfast in bed

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan turned paparazzo and gave us a glimpse of actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan’s lazy morning routine. Saif can be seen sitting in bed with a breakfast tray in front of him and Taimur is lying down behind him in his jammies, busy drawing.

“My mornings…Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss,” Kareena captioned her post.

In the photo, Saif is caught off guard as he seems to be in the middle of a conversation as he got clicked.

Earlier, Kareena had revealed in an interview that Saif spoils Taimur and it sometimes annoys her. “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime,” ‘Jab We Met’ actress told Cosmopolitan India magazine.

On December 20, Taimur Ali Khan turned five years old and mommy Kareena, who was at that time under quarantine as she tested positive for COVID-19, took to Instagram to share a doting birthday note for her baby. Sharing Taimur’s video of taking first steps, Kareena wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger”.

The actress has now fully recovered and has tested COVID negative.

Kareena is also the mother to ten months old Jehangir Ali Khan.