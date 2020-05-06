This rare throwback pic of Disha Patani with her sister Khushboo when they looked identical!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani has made a name for herself in a short span of time. She has massive fan following and is clearly a social media queen. Disha is close to her family and often we spot Disha and her sister Khusbhoo Patani's social media exchange on Instagram.

So, we found a throwback picture of Disha with her sister where the two are looking identical. Check it out here:

So, who's who? Well, the right one is Disha and on the left is Khushboo.

The gorgeous sisters define sibling revelry and are bond time, giving major goals to fans. Disha also has a younger brother.

Disha's father Jagadish Singh Patani is a police officer and her mother is a health inspector.

She was last seen in 'Malang'. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri and turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha's fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

A fitness freak Disha often shares her workout videos on social media, inspiring others to hit the gym.