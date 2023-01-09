Former actress Shilpa Shirodkar opens up on being fat-shamed, losing ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ to Malaika Arora

New Delhi: Former actress Shilpa Shirodkar recently opened up in an interview about how she was body-shamed and called fat because of which she lost many films, back in the day. While speaking to The Times of India, she said, “If I had to debut in today's time I don't think I would get work. Imagine in the 90s they called me fat, abhi God knows what they would call me.” On losing out on Chaiyya Chaiyya, she said, “Farah Khan had come with the song and she said they were considering me for it. But then they thought I was too fat so they opted for Malaika.”

She even said that due to fierce competition, there are no second chances today. “I feel back then we had the opportunity to learn each day, the producers, directors and actors were always happy to help and mould young actors. I feel today the competition is so fierce that everyone has to come prepared with no second chance unfortunately.”

She even thanked Anil Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty who played a vital role in getting her work during those days. “I remember there was casting of a Telugu film back in the 90s and Anil Kapoor was shooting in Hyderabad, and he actually carried my photo album to show the producer and director and then, even I got the film.”



“Mithun da was the reason I am working in this industry. When I lost out on Souten Ki Beti and Boney Kapoor’s then titled Jungle, the industry had wrote me off as a jinx. It was dada who got me a role in Bhrashtachar and my journey in this wonderful industry began,” she added.

Shilpa Shirodkar is the elder sister of former actress and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar. She has worked in several films in the 90s era including Kishen Kanhaiya, Prateeksha, Aankhen, Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, Mrityudand and Gaja Gamini.