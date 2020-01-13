Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel call it quits!

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants and popular faces Maheck Chahal and Ashmit Patel have called off their engagement and headed for a splitsville. The couple dated for over five years reportedly before announcing an engagement in August 2017.

However, latest reports suggest that the duo has called it quits. According to Times Of India, Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal have decided to go separate ways and now not living together.

Quoting a source, the report states that compatibility issues cropped up between the two and therefore the wedding was postponed. But things didn't get any better and finally, the duo decided to go their own way.

Maheck confirmed the news to the publication, saying: "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out."

And Ashmit clarified, "It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment."

The couple was planning a destination wedding which was supposed to be a private affair.

Both Ashmit and Maheck have featured in different seasons of reality show 'Bigg Boss'. The former was a part of season 4 whereas the latter was seen in season 5 respectively.