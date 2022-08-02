Muzaffarnagar/Saharanpur: 'Har Har Shambhu', a devotional song on the theme of Kanwar Yatra sung by Farmani Naaz, has run into a controversy, with a Deoband cleric terming it "un-Islamic" and "haram" (forbidden).

However, the singer defended herself saying artistes do not have a religion and that she has not erred.

Naaz, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, had a few days ago lent her voice to 'Har Har Shambhu Shiva Mahadev' based on the theme of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and the song garnered appreciation from the public.

However, Mufti Arshad Kasmi resented this, saying, "In Islam, singing and dancing are illegal." He asked Naaz to seek 'tauba' (apology) from Allah .

Reports said Darul Uloom Deoband had issued a fatwa against the singer. However, a spokesperson of the Saharanpur-based religious institute rubbished this and said it does not want to comment on the issue.

The singer, who was in Muzaffarnagar district's Khatauli on Sunday night to participate in a programme on legendary singer Mohammad Rafi, told reporters she remained unaffected by objections.

Naaz, who sings devotional songs and qawwals, said an artiste does not see religion while performing, but only follows 'dharma'.