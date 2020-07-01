Former Mr India International Darasing Khurana turns RJ

He has been actively involved in social work ever since he became Mr India International 2017. Now, Darasing Khurana, who is currently in his hometown, Parbhani, has decided to add another feather to his cap so that he can help aspiring fashionistas. After recently launching the Pause. Breath. Talk Foundation ( can be reached on Instagram @pause.breath.talk ), an initiative to help those suffering from mental difficulties, Darasing is now set to turn radio jockey (RJ).

“The idea behind turning RJ was to connect with my audience. Since I am in my hometown, Parbhani, due to the lockdown and the COVID-19 situation, I thought of utilising this time adequately. By doing this show, I am looking forward to connecting with my fans in my hometown, Parbhani,” says Darasing, who will anchor the show called ‘Bollywood ki Baat, Mr India Ke Saath’, which will air every Saturday at 7 pm and replayed on Sunday, on 90.8 Radio Parbhani.

Through this show, Darasing aims to talk about Bollywood, creative fields like photography, fashion, pageantry and mental health. He will also interview Bollywood actors on the show. Darasing wants to make people aware of fashion Bollywood and the creative industry. “After I won Mr India, I’ve come across so many aspiring youngsters, who wish to be a part of the glamour industry, but lack guidance. Through this show, I want to reach out to the people and help them find a way to fulfil their dreams,” he says.