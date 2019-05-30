close

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Fortunate to be part of Narendra Modi's swearing-in: Rakeysh Omprakash

Several Bollywood personalities have been invited for Modi's swearing-in scheduled to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening. 

File photo

New Delhi: Film director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Thursday said that he was fortunate to be a part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

"It is a very important day for India and the people of the country. I am extremely fortunate to be a part of this ceremony," he said while talking to reporters here.

"We should not have false expectation from anybody or ourselves. We should keep doing our job putting the right foot forward," he added.

Several Bollywood personalities like Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher have been invited for Modi's swearing-in scheduled to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan today evening. 

Tags:
Rakeysh Omprakash MehraVivek OberoiBoman IraniKangana RanautAnupam Kher
