Kirti Kulhari

Four More Shots Please! actress Kirti Kulhari posts a throwback bikini pic from Turkey!

Kirti was recently seen in season 2 of 'Four More Shots Please! as Anjana Menon.

Four More Shots Please! actress Kirti Kulhari posts a throwback bikini pic from Turkey!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is quite an avid social media user. She recently took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous bikini picture of hers from Turkey. The famous face on movie and web-series platform looks stunning in her beach photo.

The throwback picture was rightly captioned: All those who choose to wear a bikini already have the body for it... #everybodyisabikinibody  #throwbacktuesday #Bodrum #Turkey 

Kirti was recently seen in season 2 of 'Four More Shots Please! as Anjana Menon. The show stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar, Shibani Dandekar, Sameer Kochhar, Simone Singh amongst various others play supporting roles.

She ventured into acting in 2002 and made her debut in an Odia film Dharini. In Bollywood, she was seen in 2010 release Khichdi: The Movie and the year later in Shaitaan.

Kirti was seen in 2016 highly acclaimed 'Pink', Uri: The Surgical Strike and Mission Mangal among other works. 

 

Kirti Kulhari
