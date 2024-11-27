Freeze Frame! Sohail Khan Drops Unseen Family Pic With Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan And Others

New Delhi: Salman Khan has been in the headlines for his upcoming film Sikandar. The superstar recently shared a picture with his father, Salim Khan, and his first bike, which left fans showering love. Now, Sohail Khan has shared a heartwarming picture featuring the entire family, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan.

Sohail Khan took to his social media to share the adorable family photo, where they can be seen casually dressed, posing for the camera. The caption alongside the picture read: "Blessed (red heart emoji)."

It is indeed a treat to see the entire Khan family captured together in a single frame. While we cherish this adorable moment, the excitement for Salman Khan's upcoming film Sikandar continues to grow. The superstar is reuniting with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their collaboration on Kick.

Furthermore, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle, as Salman Khan has teamed up with AR Murugadoss, the acclaimed director of Ghajini. This director-actor duo is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.