Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): As Team India created history by winning the T20 World Cup 2024, several celebs including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and others, took to social media to cheer for the Indian Team for their remarkable achievement.

Alia Bhatt expressed her joy and wrote, "hum jeeeeeeeet gayeeeeeeeee..Tears of joy tears of everything!!!! Congratulations team INDIA!!!!!!! What a win!!!!!"

Kajol wrote, 'I'm still screaming and can't get the smile off my face .... So so happy and so so proud! So many heroes who performed at this match ... truly a team effort! #worldchampions #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup2024 #MenInBlue'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the victory by sharing the picture of Indian Cricket Team with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and wrote, "We brought it home"

Rohit Shetty in his post called Indian Team, "CHAMPIONS

Kartik Aaryan wrote, 'Team India, who refused to surrender..Aaj World Cup nahi, dil jeet liya hamesha ke liye, TEAM INDIA..Historic WIN...,"

Actor Sunny Deol mentioned, "Congratulations my Team #India, aapne Dil, Cup aur khushiyan sab Jeet li aaj"

Celebrated screenwriter and poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar took to X and wrote, "Calm, cool, focused, together and determined to win. Our whole nation stands to learn so much from these boys!!! Congratulations and thank you, Cricket Team of India."

Megastar Chiranjeevi could not contain his joy. Taking to X, he commented, "INDIA ON TOP OF THE WORLD!!! What an ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC way to win the ICC T20 World Cup after 17 long years!!! Bravo Virat Kohli!"

Chiranjeevi added, "Take a bow Bumrah, Hardik, Axar, Arshdeep and the triumphant captain Rohit Sharma and the entire team for the superb performances!!! And that out of the world catch by Surya Kumar Yadav is just WOW!!"

Mammootty wrote on X, "What a night, what a comeback!! India - The World Champions Again. Congrats to the whole team!"

Mohanlal also congratulated Team India in his post, saying, "And that ends India''s 11-year wait for an ICC trophy! Team India brings home glory from Barbados, thanks to incredible teamwork, a crucial partnership between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, and a devastating spell from Jasprit Bumrah, serving up a gripping game that kept us on the edge of our seats until the very last ball! Couldn't be prouder of this team!"

Raveena Tandon shared carried a picture of her celebrating holding up the Tricolour. She wrote, "Just amazing #teamindia. Many many congratulations! You don't know how happy you've made your country! What a win!!!!! Bharat Mata ki Jai!!!!!!"

Ananya Panday wrote, "Congratulations team India, our true champions"

Boney Kapoor wrote, "An unbelievable match with innumerable twists and turns but trust our #TeamIndia to win the #T20WorldCup2024 and bring it back the cup once again! Congratulations Team India for a wonderful innings and a nailbiting finish. C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S.. #TeamIndia HAVE DONE IT!..ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Champions ..#T20WorldCup | #SAvIND"

Ajay Devgn congratulated Team India and wrote, "Words can't describe the joy! Congratulations Team India, you've made history! ..This victory is etched in our hearts..#T20WorldCup #INDvSA2024"

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Whatta match! Whatta bunch! This Indian team has given joy to billions of Indians. We are the world champions! The superpower of cricket! Our generation is the luckiest to see India emerge as the World Cup winners thrice since 2007. Two in T20 and one ODI. Learning and taking cues from the last ODI World Cup final, here we are as bonafide winners! Jai Hind!"

Jackky Bhagnani mentioned, "Team India triumphs after 17 years! What a nail-biting match in the T20 World Cup! The trophy returns home, and we couldn't be prouder. Hats off to our champions for their stellar performance. The nation celebrates this unforgettable win with you. Thank you, Team India, for playing phenomenally and bringing home the glory!#T20WorldCup #INDvsSA"

Rakul Preet also commented on the Big win, saying, "Perfect weekend !! More than perfect win !! What a spectacular game.. indiaaaaa indiaaaa !! Well done team !! Champions #t20worldcup"

Anil Kapoor was also overjoyed with the victory as he wrote in his post, "Every Indian right now is feeling the same emotion!!!! This is how it's done!!!! True champions!!!"

Randeep Hooda wrote, "Catch That Won the Match!!@surya_14kumaryou beauty Congratulations Team India ! You always had 140 crore..a , now we have the..too, The World Cup is Ours!! #WCFinal #WCT20"

"#HardikPandya !! From the land of batsmen comes a bowling squad that wins it !! Bumrah is God of swing & Arshdeep & Axar (batsmen too) .. Kohli the bat & Rohit the revenge .. heart goes to #SA too , so close and so far too many times.. thank you Rahul Dravid...#IndVsSA," he added.

Kiara Advani wrote, "Wooohoooo!!!!!!Congratulations team India..What a fantastic finale and tournament Lead brilliantly under @rohitsharma45 , spectacular performance by all the players and @jaspritb1 are you even real.. @virat.kohli your speech today..heart so full to see @rahuldravidofficial win as the coach!! Team Indiaaaaa brings it home

Vivek Anand Oberoi congratulated the Team India in his post, "Total emotional atyachar right now! While I'm going crazy celebrating #TeamIndia 's win, the legendary @imVkohli just announced this was his last #T20 game for team India....feels like a win and a loss at the same time! Will miss our superhero in T20s#T20WorldCup2024 #Cricket"

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and wrote expressing his joy, "What a team what performances @rohitsharma45 leading from the front in every game @virat.kohli the #goat playing his last T20 for India bringing so much joy to every Indian. Rahul Dravid was always one of my most favourite players and now to see him win a World Cup as a coach hits the spot. Bharat Mata ki JAI."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video expressing his excitement for the victory by shouting , "India" and wrote in the caption, "Jai Hind!!!!! #t20worldcup"

Vicky Kaushal also mentioned, "TEAM INDIA YOU BEAUTY!!!"

"INDIAAAAAAAA!!!! Come onnnnn!!!! Champions," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

"What a tremendous win!..Wave it..So proud of our boys for this phenomenal win #T20WorldCup #INDvSA," wrote Manoj Bajpayee in his congratulatory post on Instagram handle.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India.

However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.