New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is so much more than acting that makes her exciting in the eyes of the audience. From Horse Riding, Piano Lessons, to social work that includes beach clean, and lending support through her NGO YOLO (You Only Live Once), the actress has won audiences’ heart with her distinguished work. It's not just her beauty and acting talent that have won hearts, but also her distinctive work beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Jacqueline Fernandez's multifaceted persona, from her adventurous hobbies to her philanthropic endeavors, continues to inspire and endear her to audiences around the world.

Miss Flexibility

While Jacqueline Fernandez has nailed Flexibility in her dance performances, here is where her performance skills come from.

Volunteer Work

The actress has always taken time out to contribute to the city she lives in. Like a responsible citizen, the actress often spends her time volunteering to clean beaches.

Dancing Queen

While Fernandez is best both on and off stage, she looks absolutely stunning everytime she dances and we can barely take our eyes off the actress. Her swagger moves, energetic stage presence and vivacious performance is what makes her a total show stealer.

Philanthropy

Jacqueline Fernandez goes a step further by lending her support through her NGO, YOLO (You Only Live Once). Through this organization, she champions various causes and strives to make a positive impact on society.

Horse Riding

Jacqueline's love for adventure and learning is evident in her pursuits. Not only does she excel in the realm of acting, but she also has a passion for horse riding, displaying her fearless spirit in the saddle

\

Pianist

While Jacqueline is a pro level performer when it comes to dance, its also because she knows her way around music. Here is a video of Fernandez playing Piano effortlessly.