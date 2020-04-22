From mountains, beaches, jungles to deserts - Sara Ali Khan's pic collage to thank mother nature on Earth Day sums it up all!

New Delhi: Every year, Earth Day is celebrated worldwide on April 22. It is marked to show solidarity towards environmental issues and protection. The annual event sees a number of countries taking multiple initiatives to battle environment problems and what better than Earth Day to talk about it.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan decided to thank Mother Nature and expressed her gratitude towards her with a beautiful picture collage taking into account her sojourn to the snow-capped mountains, beaches, jungles and deserts.

Her Instagram post caption reads: Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say

Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway

In the mountains, on my sleigh

In the desert, the camel leads the way

But for now at home we must stay

And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive

Sara made her debut into movies in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.

On the work front, she has David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake up for release this year. It stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.