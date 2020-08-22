From school picnic, teenage BFFs to family outings - Inside Kangana Ranaut's social media life! In pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally made her debut on Twitter, breaking her social media quarantine. On Instagram, however, it is her digital team which is handling the account.

Her social media journey so far gives an insight into her childhood, picnics, family outings and BFFs. Let's take a look into her vibrant life through pictures:

Here’s a major #throwback to school picnic, ummm don’t remember which temple is this,Naina Devi may be!! Any guesses Himanchalis? I must have been twelve here and that’s my teacher Satish Shukla ji, it was a small Hindi medium school in the valley called Hill View school pic.twitter.com/02V5d3Sabe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2020

This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those years#throwback pic.twitter.com/PNwJHlhrjt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangaster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV pic.twitter.com/Z1TkeBqFef — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

माताजी मेरी सुरक्षा के विषय में चिंचित रहती हैं, इसी के चलते उन्होंने एक लाख पेंद्रह हज़ार महामृतुंजय मंत्र के जाप करवाए, यह कार्यक्रम आज समाप्त हुआ, मैं अपने समस्त परिवार की धन्यवादी हूँ ।

हर हर महादेव काशीविश्वनाथ महाराज की जय pic.twitter.com/EUx9KXhRol — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 16, 2020

Her social media presence has been hogging all the limelight ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death became the talking point. The actress publicly called out Bollywood biggies, questioning their silence on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into his death case.

On the work front, Kangana is working on the biopic of late actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa titled 'Thalaivi'.