Kangana Ranaut

From school picnic, teenage BFFs to family outings - Inside Kangana Ranaut's social media life! In pics

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is working on the biopic of late actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa titled 'Thalaivi'. 

From school picnic, teenage BFFs to family outings - Inside Kangana Ranaut's social media life! In pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has finally made her debut on Twitter, breaking her social media quarantine. On Instagram, however, it is her digital team which is handling the account. 

Her social media journey so far gives an insight into her childhood, picnics, family outings and BFFs. Let's take a look into her vibrant life through pictures: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#KanganaRanaut visited her Kul Devi Maa Ambika temple in her native village of Mandi in Himanchal Pardesh today 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#KanganaRanaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali. 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) on

Her social media presence has been hogging all the limelight ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death became the talking point. The actress publicly called out Bollywood biggies, questioning their silence on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into his death case.

On the work front, Kangana is working on the biopic of late actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa titled 'Thalaivi'. 

 

Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut picsKangana Ranaut familyKangana Ranaut twitterKangana Ranaut Instagram
