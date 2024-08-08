From Thangalaan To Sardar 2: Malavika Mohanan Set For Four Massive Theatrical Releases Back To Back

New Delhi: Mohanan's upcoming projects promise to showcase her impressive versatility and dynamic talent. As she continues to take on a range of thought-provoking roles, her presence in these major films is generating significant buzz and further establishing her as a leading force in contemporary cinema. Let’s take a look at what’s coming up for her:

1. Thangalaan

Starring alongside the dynamic Chiyaan Vikram, Malvika is poised to make a major impact in one of the year’s most anticipated Tamil releases, ‘Thangalaan.’ Set to hit theaters on August 15, the film promises to be a cinematic event you won't want to miss.

2. Raja Saab

Malavika will star opposite the pan-Indian sensation Prabhas in this highly anticipated film Raja Saab. This romantic pairing comes on the heels of Prabhas' recent blockbuster success with Kalki 2898 AD, and their collaboration is expected to bring an electrifying presence to the screen. True to South Indian film tradition, the announcement of Malavika’s casting in such a major project was made on her birthday, adding an extra layer of celebration to the news.

3. Yudhra

Malavika is set to star in ‘Yudhra’, where she will appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Their pairing is expected to bring a vibrant and compelling chemistry to the screen. The poster teases an action-packed adventure, featuring both Malavika and Siddhant in intense and gripping roles.

4. Sardar 2

Malavika Mohanan has just been confirmed for the sequel to the 2022 film ‘Sardar’, which originally featured Karthi in the lead role. Karthi will return to reprise his part in the sequel.

Malavika Mohanan is swiftly advancing her impressive career with a lineup of diverse and exhilarating new projects, generating considerable excitement among fans eager to see what’s next.