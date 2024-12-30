Gal Gadot Reveals Battling 'Massive' Brain Blood Clot, Underwent Emergency Surgery While 8 Months Pregnant: 'I Wanted To Live'

Gal Gadot revealed surviving a brain blood clot during her fourth pregnancy. After emergency surgery, she welcomed her daughter, Ori, and shared her story to raise awareness about rare pregnancy complications.

Actor Gal Gadot, best known for her role as Wonder Woman, recently shared an emotional account of the life-threatening complications she faced during her fourth pregnancy. In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a photo of herself with her newborn daughter, Ori, Gadot opened up about being diagnosed with a massive blood clot in her brain during her eighth month of pregnancy.

“This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me. Perhaps this is my way of processing everything, of pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media. Most of all, I hope that by sharing, I can raise awareness and support others who may face something similar,” Gadot wrote.

Recalling the harrowing experience, the actor shared that weeks of debilitating headaches led her to undergo an MRI, which revealed the blood clot.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she added.

Her condition required immediate medical intervention, leading to emergency surgery. Despite the uncertainty, Gadot gave birth to her daughter, Ori, whose name she said symbolises hope and light.

“Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” Gadot shared.

Expressing gratitude for the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital and her recovery, she said, “Thanks to an extraordinary team of doctors at @cedarssinai and weeks of dedicated care, I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”

Gadot also emphasised the importance of health awareness, particularly regarding cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), the condition she was diagnosed with. “It’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life-saving,” she said.

Highlighting the rarity of the condition, Gadot noted, “I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain). It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.”

Concluding her post, Gadot expressed hope that sharing her experience could inspire others to prioritise their health. “If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she wrote.

American actor Amy Purdy reacted to Gadot's post, commenting, “This photo is miracle embodied. Thank you for sharing (sic).” Several other fans of the actor also expressed gratitude for her openness.

Gal Gadot, on March 6, announced the arrival of her fourth child, Ori. She posted a picture of herself with the newborn on Instagram to share the happy news.

The actor married Jaron Varsano in 2008. They welcomed their first daughter, Alma, in 2011, followed by Maya in 2017, Daniella in 2021, and now Ori in 2023.