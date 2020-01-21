हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pilou Asbaek

Game Of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek's cuss gaffe

The Denmark native slipped while speaking to the media about the final season of the show, which was criticised a lot.

Game Of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek&#039;s cuss gaffe
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Pilou Asbaek, who is best known for his role of Euron Greyjoy in "Game Of Thrones", accidentally used foul language on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG).

The Denmark native slipped while speaking to the media about the final season of the show, which was criticised a lot.

"You know what I get most now? Why did you guys f*** up Season 8?'," Pilou said.

After realising his mistake, he defended himself by saying: "We would do that in Europe! In Europe we can say that!"

He also recalled how the team was applauded for 15 minutes after the initial read-through over the script. According to him, the show had a perfect ending despite massive criticism.

"When we had the read-through at Belfast two-and-half years ago, we ended up standing and doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes. It was a perfect ending but people were upset," Pilou added.

 

Tags:
Pilou AsbaekGame of ThronesSAG Awards
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates wife Tahira Kashyap's birthday with Katrina Kaif, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and other stars

Must Watch

PT15M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 21, 2020