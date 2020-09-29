Game of Thrones fame Hafthor Bjornsson aka 'The Mountain' and wife blessed with baby boy - First pics inside!

New Delhi: Actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who is famous for playing Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane from HBO series Game of Thrones and wife Kelsey Henson became proud parents to a baby boy. New daddy took to Instagram and posted the first pictures of the baby boy with fans.

Hafthor penned down his thoughts and gave a detailed account in the caption of his post. Take a look here:

Hafthor is an Icelandic former professional strongman and is also into acting. He is the first one to win the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe's Strongest Man and World's Strongest Man in the same calendar year.

Congratulations to the new parents!