New Delhi: The popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" actor Jack Gleeson, who played the annoying young King Joffrey, wed his long-term fiancee last weekend in a "very simple" ceremony at a small church in his native Ireland, according to the priest who officiated the wedding."

Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity [Jack] Gleeson and Roisin [O`Mahony]," Father Patsy Lynch wrote on Twitter on Monday along with three photos showing the dressed-down couple wearing a button-down shirt with slacks and a pink and blue summer dress.

Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church pic.twitter.com/xcxAWGtXaJ — Patsy Lynch (@patsylynch) August 29, 2022

According to Fox News, the Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, served as the venue for the ceremony.

The marriage was a "pre-wedding ceremony," according to Lynch, and the "real ceremony will take place over in England."

"The family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here," he said.

Lynch told the newspaper that "there was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning" and the couple went for a meal after the ceremony.

"I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content, he said. "Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they`re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he`s that kind of person. There`s nothing artificial."

With Twitter users who left comments on his pictures of the ceremony, Lynch also made jokes. When a lady expressed her affection for "The father laughed", "Thanks, your dress," alluding to O`Mahony. I enjoy how I look. Self-care is essential."

The ceremony for the couple was considerably less dramatic than that of his on-screen persona King Joffrey, who in the fourth season of the show was poisoned during his own wedding.

After "Game of Thrones," Gleeson took a break from acting, but he later made a comeback in the BBC series "Out of Her Mind" and the Irish thriller "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" with Liam Neeson.

Jack started acting at the age of eight and made appearances as a young actor in blockbusters like Batman Begins and Reign of Fire (2002). (2005). When he was 18 years old, he played the lead in the critically acclaimed movie All Good Children. He made his debut in the wildly popular fantasy series Game of Thrones the following year as Joffrey Baratheon.