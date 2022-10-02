Gandhi Jayanti 2022: History, meaning, significance and who was Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and he was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar which in the present day is known as Gujarat. A day dedicated to the ‘Father of the Nation’, Gandhi Jayanti is the celebration of his birth anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birthday is being commemorated this year, and this day serves as one of the year's three most significant national holidays.

Gandhi was a nationalist, a lawyer, and a political ethicist. The non-violent approach taken by Mahatma to win the country's freedom from British domination serves as an inspiration for people all around the world to put down their weapons and follow this path. Mahatma believed in the strength of tolerance and love.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Meaning

To commemorates the 153rd anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birth in Porbandar, Gujarat Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated. In order to show respect for the leader, prayer services and cultural activities are held on this day in schools, universities, and even government institutions.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: History

The Satyagraha and Ahimsa movements were initiated by Mahatma Gandhi while India was still under British rule. Since then, many civil rights throughout the nation have been affected by his strategy of pursuing nonviolence and persuading adversaries through the power of love. In addition to leading India's fight for independence, Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life for the good of the nation.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Significance

To honour Mahatma Gandhi and pay our respects to the freedom fighter, October 2 is observed as a national holiday. In an effort to honour Gandhi's methods, the United Nations General Assembly designated October 2 as the International Day of Nonviolence in 2007. On this day, awareness is raised about the value of nonviolence and the global convergence of peace, harmony, and unity.

Interesting facts about Bapu

- Gandhi spoke English with an Irish accent.

- Gandhiji never won the Nobel Peace Prize, though he was nominated for the prize 5 times.

- The title Mahatma was given to him by Rabindranath Tagore.

- There are 48 roads outside India and 53 roads in India that are named after him.

- Only Gandhi has been the first and the only Indian to have been honored with the title "Time Person of the Year" in 1930.

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary

On this day at Raj Ghat, Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi in New Delhi, political leaders pay respects. His favourite songs, "Raghupati Raghava" and "Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye," are also sung at the ceremony.