Gandhi Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary

New Delhi: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays a heartful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat to mark his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday morning. PM Modi bestowed flowers while bowing down in his honour. PM also paid tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/HUZyZKzjJM — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Gandhi Jayanti is held every year on October 2 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to India's battle for freedom. Gandhi Jayanti is also recognised as the International Day of Non-Violence, which was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007.

PM Modi also wrote a heartful message for Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter.

“Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji,” PM tweeted with a video tribute.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/5icVnnRwwd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay tribute at Rajghat

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti and said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of peace, equality, and communal harmony.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, about 100 students from across the country will participate in an event in the Central Hall of Parliament. The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have selected 99 students from several schools and colleges for the event. While all the participants will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion, 30 selected ones will be provided a platform to speak. The students will be shown chambers of both the Houses, Kartavya Path, National War Memorial and Raj Ghat.

(With PTI inputs)