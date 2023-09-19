Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya Panday, Arpita Khan Sharma, Palak Tiwari Bring Ganpati Bappa To Their Homes

New Delhi: The much-awaited and auspicious Ganeshotsav has arrived and B-Town celebrities are seen in full festive mood. Several celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Shiv Thakarey, Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Malhotra were seen bringing the Ganesh idols at their homes. On Tuesday, actress Ananya Panday, Arpita Khan Sharma and Palak Tiwari welcomed Bappa to their homes and began the festivities with a bang.

Actress Ananya Panday on Tuesday posted inside pictures from her home in which she was seen celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress was accompanied by her family members including Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey and others. The actress looked ravishing in a pink anarkali suit. Chunky was seen dressed in a blue shirt whereas Bhavana was decked up in a green ethnic attire.

Actress Shilpa Shetty too dropped some adorable inside glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The family of four was dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Shilpa looked gorgeous as ever in a beautiful white-gold saree which she complemented with jewelleries. She captioned the post writing, "Ganpati Bappa Moriya Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you all Sukhee Bhava."

Like every year, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma brought Ganesh idol at her home. She was accompanied by her sister and film producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan. In a video shared on social media, Arpita was seen wearing a printed pink suit. They were seen picking the Ganesh idol and taking it inside the pandal.

Palak Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was seen bringing Ganpati Bappa home. The actress was accompanied by her brother Reyansh Kohli.

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami, reality show star Prince Narula, former Bigg Boss contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya, comedian and television personality Bharti Singh were also papped by the shutterbugs bringing the 'Bappa' to their homes.

The 10-day-long festivity will see devotees welcome Ganpati to their abodes and after hosting the god for days, will bid him a tearful adieu. Ganeshotsav is one of the major attractions and festivals celebrated widely in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 19, starting off the 10-day-long Bappa festivity.