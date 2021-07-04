Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s honeymoon pics from Moscow is all about LOVE!

New Delhi: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in December in 2020 has finally taken off to Moscow for their honeymoon. Yes, you read that right. The beautiful couple are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Russia.

Gauahar shared a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, “Love In Moscow !

@zaid_darbar

#Alhamdulillah #Husband #Honeymoon #Russia #Musafir #Gaza..”

In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen holding each other and kissing passionately while posing for the camera. Clad in a lemon colour top along with flared pants, Gauahar looked gorgeous as ever while Zaid opted for a comfy track pants.

The pictures are taken outside Saint Basil's Cathedral and their lovey-dovey pictures are speaking volumes about their immense love for each other.

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan tied the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas (December 25). They had an intimate wedding ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The couple looked lovely in all the wedding and pre-wedding pictures that took the internet by storm.

‘Bigg Boss’ fame Gauahar Khan is a dancer, actress and model. Her husband Zaid is choreographer, influencer and music composer Ismail Darbar's son.