Gauahar Khan is finally feeling like a newly-wed bride, shares gorgeous photos in a white attire!

Gauahar Khan

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan who got married to Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, is finally getting to feel like a newly-wed.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday (May 16) to share a series of beautiful pictures of herself in a beautiful white Indian suit. Gauahar carried a dupatta and even put a gajra in her hair.

Looking back at the last few months, the actress wrote, “Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride . #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months . But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove”.

Gauahar, whose father was not keeping well for sometime, passed away on March 5. The actress later tested COVID positive but has now fully recovered.

Gauahar, earlier posted a picture of herself with Zaid on Eid and captioned it, “Humari Pehli Eid together! (Our first Eid together) Alhamdulillah !”
 

The actress who got married in the times of a pandemic, keeps posting loved-up pictures with her husband Zaid.

