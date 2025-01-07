Gauri Khan Converts Into Islam In Mecca After 33 Years Of Marriage? Here’s A Fact Check

Mumbai: A picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan in Mecca has gone viral on social media, sparking rumours that Gauri has converted to Islam after 33 years of marriage. The image shows Gauri wearing a hijab, prompting speculation about her religious beliefs. However, the truth is far from these claims—the picture is morphed and AI-generated, as confirmed by experts.



The viral image of the Khan family in Mecca is not real. It was created using advanced tools like Deepfake or AI technology, which are increasingly used to fabricate convincing but false visuals. Social media platforms have been flooded with discussions, with many users pointing out inconsistencies in the image and calling it fake. This incident highlights the growing dangers of AI misuse in spreading misinformation.

Gauri Khan’s Take on Religion

Gauri Khan has always been candid about her interfaith marriage to Shah Rukh Khan. On the popular talk show Koffee with Karan in 2005, she shared her perspective, saying, “I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but that doesn’t mean I would convert and become a Muslim. I don’t believe in that. Everyone is an individual and follows their religion. Shah Rukh would never disrespect my religion, and I wouldn’t disrespect his.”

This mutual respect for each other’s beliefs has been a foundation of their enduring marriage, which began in 1991 after years of dating. The couple, who have three children—Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan—celebrate both Hindu and Muslim traditions in their household.

The viral photo underscores a critical issue in the digital age: the misuse of AI technology to create fake content. Such fabricated images can mislead the public and tarnish reputations, making it essential for individuals to verify information before believing or sharing it.



The claim that Gauri Khan has converted to Islam is completely false. The viral image is a product of digital manipulation, not reality. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan continue to inspire fans with their interfaith relationship built on love, respect, and mutual understanding.