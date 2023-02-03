Gauri Khan Faces Oops Moment After her Jacket Gets Stuck to a Pole Outside Designer Store - Watch

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's wife and ace interior designer Gauri Khan recently suffered an embarrassing moment when she was being papped. Gauri, as usual, was clicked with her pals outside a designer store in Mumbai and just when she was walking towards her car, her denim jacket got stuck to a pole. Her daughter Suhana Khan also accompanied her.

Keeping her calm, Gauri Khan handled the situation well and laughed off the oops moment. She was wearing a lacy midi dress with a slit with a blue denim jacket. The video went viral on the internet with netizens dropping in their reactions too.

Recently, she was spotted at the special screening of SRK's Pathaan at YRF along with her bunch of Bollywood girl pals.

She was also present in Dubai along with daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor attending an event where the two-star kids even met Kendall Jenner.

Gauri runs her suave interior house named the Gauri Khan Designs (GKD) in Mumbai and has been associated with revamping several Bollywood A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. She also re-did Katrina Kaif's terrace area, adding her artistic touch to it.

Last year, Gauri Khan appeared on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' along with Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.