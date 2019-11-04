close

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan shares a throwback family photo and the pic is just perfect!

The snow-capped mountains are visible in the backdrop, giving it a picturesque feel.

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is an avid user of social media. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture perfect family photo frame with fans.

She posted a throwback picture of her fam jam. In the photo, we can see Shah Rukh, Gauri with kids—Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan posing for the camera. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Squeezing memories into one frame...

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Gauri is a famous interior designer and keeps sharing pictures of her tastefully done studio which is frequented by celebs and international personalities as well.

The darling daughter Suhana, whose pictures often break the internet is currently studying acting at the New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. She has always been interested in acting.

All eyes are set on when will elder bro Aryan enter the movie business.

 

