Gauri Khan shares adorable picture of Suhana, Aryan, AbRam as they enjoy yacht ride in Maldives

New Delhi: Bollywood 'it' couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan jetted off to the Maldives a few days back with their children — Aryan, Suhana and AbRam for a mini-vacay. However, apart from their airport pictures that did round on the internet, their fans couldn't spot any other pictures from their holiday.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh's followers were left beaming with joy Gauri took to Instagram and shared an endearing picture of her children basking in the Maldives sun while enjoying the scenic beauty from a yacht. "My Three Little.....," read her caption, which was followed by a black heart emoji. The picture, taken on a yacht, shows Aryan and Suhana twinning in black while Abram, sandwiched between his elder siblings, looked adorable in blue.

Aryan, who is hardly seen smiling, is seen facing sideway whereas Suhana and AbRam are delightfully posing for the click.

Take a look:

Earlier, Shah Rukh shared a selfied video stating how bad he is feeling that the holidays are over. "Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @JumeirahJV will miss u all," he tweeted.

Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @JumeirahJV will miss u all. pic.twitter.com/sg7Bxmr2pV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

The 'three little' had last appeared on Gauri's Instagram account in December 2018.

Now, since he is back from his holiday, his fans are eagerly waiting fo him to announce his next project. Shah Rukh had mentioned in interviews that he is not taking up any new projects after 'Zero', which released in December 2018, as he wants to spend time with his family.