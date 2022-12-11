Gauri Khan twins in yellow with son Aryan Khan for birthday party, Shah Rukh Khan ditches shutterbugs, see pics

NEW DELHI: Writer and producer Amritpal Singh hosted a star-studded birthday party at his Mumbai residence on Saturday night. Several A-list stars from the tinsel town were seen arriving at the venue in their stylish best to attend the bash. Among those who were seen at the event last seen included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Bhavana Panday and Chunkey Panday, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Aditya Seal and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Rajkumar Rao with wife Patralekha, Karan Johar among others.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s family, wife Gauri and son Aryan were clicked arriving at the party, the superstar avoided the paparazzi as he remained seated behind a black curtain in his car. Gauri and Aryan Khan were caught twinning in yellow as they arrived for the bash. However, the noted interior designer, who was seen donning a right yellow outfit and a long black clutch, was seen hiding herself from the cameras. Aryan was captured seated on the rear seat of the car and was seen in his straight look.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

On the work front, Aryan Khan is all set to enter the entertainment industry as he announced that he was done with the writing part of his first project and will soon be taking it on the floors.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. She will be seen alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and many others in the Indian adaptation of the popular comic series. The film is set for OTT release in 2023.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan, he will be returning to the movies in 2023 after a four-year gap with 'Pathaan'. The first teaser of the film was released on King Khan's birthday on November 2 and left his fans go berserk. He will also be seen in 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' next year.

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi was seen on the wheels as she arrived for Amritpal Singh's bash.

Katrina Kaif was seen smiling at the paps stationed outside Amritpal Singh's residence.

Navya Naveli Nanda clicked arriving at the party.