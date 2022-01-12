हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Gauri Khan's exquisite gift to Ananya Panday has a special Hollywood connection!

Lately, Ananya and Ishaan Khatter have been spotted together on a couple of occasions fuelling dating rumours.

Gauri Khan&#039;s exquisite gift to Ananya Panday has a special Hollywood connection!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya and Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan and Suhana are thick friends. They share a great bond and have been in the same circle with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya completing the BFF trio of Ananya and Suhana. 

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram story and thanked Gauri Khan for gifting her a special portrait that has all her Hollywood films. The exquisite art piece will remind you of Audrey Hepburn's famous hairstyle. Take a look here: 

Often the star kids post their pictures of videos online and in no time, it breaks the internet as fans are curious to know more about them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Lately, Ananya and Ishaan Khatter have been spotted together on a couple of occasions fuelling dating rumours. They even rang in the New Year's together. 

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. She has 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. Liger also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. 

The pan Indian film will hit the theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022. 

 

