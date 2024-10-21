Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan was a real swagger in Raees, King Khan fans were mighty impressed with him after seeing him as Raees. The superstar’s chemistry with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was loved and how. But do you know the interesting fact about casting Mahira opposite SRK? Well, it was his mother-in-law and Gauri Khan’s mom who suggested she make her damaad’s heroine in the film. In an interaction with Mashable, Raees director Rahul Dholakia recalled how he cast Mahira in the film. He mentioned how his mother and Gauri Khan’s mother used to watch Pakistani shows and told him about Mahira and that she is good,” Yeh ladki achchi hai’.

Rahul then called Mahira for an audition and he was confident about casting her opposite SRK. Mahira who made her debut with Raees was a huge fan of the superstar and in one of her interviews, she spoke about her mother’s reaction after she revealed of being SRK’s heroine. Mahira mentioned that her mother broke down with happiness after she broke the news to her.

But Raees was sadly not released in Mahira’s home country Pakistan and she had even expressed her disappointment on the same, “I want my country to see this. I want everybody to see it, every person in the world. My friends keep saying you did it, it’s enough, you can just keep it in a box somewhere… I do that, but there’s a part of me that says, no, I want everybody to see my blood sweat and tears for these two years, because it’s been tough and I want people to see it even if I fail at it. But if it’s one thing I’ve learnt over these two years it’s that there are somethings beyond one’s control. I mean you can save a scene, you can fix things later in film but there are somethings that are out of your reach. You just can’t do anything. But I’m dying for it to come here”.

Currently, the ban has been lifted on Pakistani actors and they are welcome to work in the Hindi film industry all over again.