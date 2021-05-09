Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh prep up for second baby’s arrival, actress shares her Mother’s Day fun with daughter Hinaya!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh are all set to welcome their second child in July, this year. The duo is already a proud parent to daughter Hinaya.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, ‘The Train’ actress in an interview with Pinkvilla shared her experience of motherhood, and said, “It feels wonderful, going through this beautiful journey again. It’s the most miraculous journey to go through when you feel and see a life being conceived and developed inside of you. It’s definitely a lot different from Hinaya’s time, because the circumstances, mood, atmosphere, vibe were different. This time you are bound at home, you’re in lockdown, not able to go anywhere, not able to shop physically, everything is online.”

The actress also shared that she was more active and more energetic when she was pregnant with Hinaya and shared, “I was doing all my classes. I was doing aquanatal and prenatal, I was walking a lot. This time it is obviously different. So I do my yoga, basic stretching and a bit of walking at home, other than that nothing you can do.”

Sharing about the preparation regarding the entry of the new member in family, Geeta shared, “Preparation is just shopping and getting things in order. Harbhajan Singh is also looking forward to this another bundle of joy coming to our life.”

Talking about Mother’s Day preparation, the actress shared that her daughter Hinaya loves to make greeting cards for special occasions and so this time also, she is all prepped up for it. “She is amazing at making cards, and they are just so beautiful. I mean she is so innovative with cards, and I love receiving them from her,” Geeta shared.



She believes that everyday should be considered as Mother’s Day and said, “Everyday should be given to them. I am so grateful to have such an amazing mother who is so selfless, and has brought us up with just us being in priority and never herself. We keep telling her to keep herself a priority now that we all have grown up, but I think that's what mother's do. Mother's look at their kids as kids for the rest of their life and worry about them all the time. The significance of mother's day is that it's not about one day, it's everyday. But it’s nice to have this one day where you kind of make an effort to pamper them and to show them love, because everyday we don't do that, or everyday we don't express. So sometimes these kinds of days are also needed where you just express yourself and show your love.”

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra tied the knot on October 29, 2015.