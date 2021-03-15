हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Geeta Basra

Geeta Basra, husband Harbhajan Singh announce second pregnancy, actress shares adorable post

Actress Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who got married in October 2015, are expecting their second child in July 2021. The duo has a 4-year-old daughter named Hinaya. The actress recently took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump in adorable family photos.

File photo

Mumbai: Actress Geeta Basra took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her second baby with cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The actress posted a series of family pictures where she is flaunting the baby bump.

In the pictures, both Geeta and Harbhajan as well as their daughter Hinaya are dressed in blue. In one of the pictures, both Harbhajan and Hinaya are hugging the baby bump. In another picture, Hinaya is holding a black t-shirt with the words "Soon to be a big sister" printed on it and in another one Hinaya is seen kissing the bump. Geeta captioned the pictures as: "Coming soon... July 2021".

Geeta and Harbhajan got married in October 2015 after a courtship of five years. The two had an intimate wedding in Jalandhar. After a year, in 2016, they gave birth to Hinaya.

Geeta made her Bollywood debut with the film `Dil Diya Hai` in 2006 alongside actor Emraan Hashmi. She has been part of films such as `Second Hand Husband` and `Zila Ghaziabad`.

