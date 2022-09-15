Geeta Sanon shares heartfelt note for daughter Kriti Sanon says 'I’m so so happy and proud my girl'

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon, a young and gifted actor, has won the coveted "Best Actress" award at Filmfare, which she is now proudly celebrating. With plaudits flowing in and an extensive schedule ahead, the self-made actress of the profession is still unstoppable. Recently, Kriti's mother posted a sweet picture of her daughter holding her award while on a video call with her proud parents.

Along with other images of the entire Sanon family, Kriti's mother jotted down an emotional note in the caption. She wrote “Distance could not stop us from sharing the happy moment of having another black lady in your hand, this time for the Filmfare best actress . I’m so so happy and proud my girl. Surely many more of such glorious moments will come your way .let’s celebrate this with the much needed vacation and family time in France kritisanon @nupursanon @rahulsanon".

Here is the post shared by actresses Mom:

Kriti's upcoming line-up of films shows enormous promise for continuing her lucky streak after she established her mettle as a performer with a game-changing performance in Mimi. Bhediya, Shehzada, Ganapath, and Adipurush are some of the most anticipated movies in recent memory. Kriti will play a completely different character in a movie with Anurag Kashyap, which is also in the works for the star.