Who is Gehana Vasisth?

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch raided a bungalow in Madh Island in Malad on Saturday (February 6) and arrested five people, including popular television actress-model Gehana Vasisth, for allegedly shooting and uploading pornographic content on a website. The raid was carried out by Property Cell following a tip-off of a porn film racket, which circulated videos via mobile applications.

According to ANI report, actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been booked by the Mumbai Police, is a model and an actor. Gehana is the actor’s stage name, her real name is Vandana Tiwari. A native of Chirimiri, Chhattisgarh, Gehana was born in 1988. Her mother Meena Tiwari is a housewife and her father Rajendra Tiwari was an education officer.

She did her schooling from Chirimiri and Bhopal and completed her engineering degree in Computer Science from All Saints College of Technology, Bhopal. She was first approached by a TV guy, Shahryar Khan, after which she got her first modeling advertisement for a leading apparel brand. She then went on to appear as a model for multiple international brands. According to reports, she has appeared in over 80 advertisements. She was crowned as Miss Asia Bikini in 2012.



Apart from being a model and an actress, Ghehna was also a television presenter for a brief period.

Gehana entered the film industry with 'Filmy Duniya' where she played the protagonist in the film. She also appeared in Telugu cinema where she performed a handful of lead roles. She also worked in several web series, including Ekta Kapoor's 'Gandi Baat' season 3.