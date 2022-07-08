NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Genelia Deshmukh shares hilarious video on Instagram, fans call her the 'cutest'

In the video, Genelia could be seen wearing a maroon-coloured shirt and black trousers with minimal makeup. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised her look with gold-studded earrings and a golden watch. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
  • Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh made us crack up in her latest social media post with her adorable quirks.
  • "Happiness is a Day. It`s called Friday," captioned the 'Jaane Tu... Yaa Jaane Na' actor on Instagram, adding three green heart emojis.

Trending Photos

Genelia Deshmukh shares hilarious video on Instagram, fans call her the 'cutest'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh made us crack up in her latest social media post with her adorable quirks. "Happiness is a Day. It`s called Friday," captioned the 'Jaane Tu... Yaa Jaane Naa' actor on Instagram, adding three green heart emojis. 

In the video, Genelia could be seen wearing a maroon-coloured shirt and black trousers with minimal makeup. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised her look with gold-studded earrings and a golden watch. The clip showed her lip-syncing to audio that said, "There are some people on Instagram who are too good. Just like me."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Soon after, Genelia burst out laughing, seemingly from her own gig, looking adorable. Soon after she posted the video, Genelia fans outpoured their love for her as they filled her comment section with laughing and heart emojis. Genelia often uploads fun and quirky videos on Instagram showcasing herself along with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh and her two kids, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. Meanwhile, talking about Genelia, she has completed filming for 'Mister Mummy' which is directed by Shaad Ali and is scheduled to release in the latter part of the year. 

Apart from 'Mister Mummy', she has also started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period', helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film. What's more, both Genelia and Ritiesh will be next seen together in 'Ved', a Marathi movie that also marks Genelia's Marathi film debut. 

 

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA Video
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA Video
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA Video
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video
DNA: What facilities government has provided in lieu of taxes?
DNA Video
DNA: Are you satisfied with roads full of potholes?