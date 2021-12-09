Genelia to make acting comeback in hubby Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut 'Ved'

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to step behind the camera as he is all set to make his directorial debut with the Marathi film `Ved`, which also marks Genelia Deshmukh`s return to acting after a decade.

Riteish took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced that he will be taking a leap and standing behind the camera for the first time.

"After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time."

"As I direct my first marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. `Ved` (Madness)," he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Genelia too shared the same poster and captioned it: "My First Marathi Film. And Back to the Movies - Finally. Directed by @riteishdA A Dream come true."

Details related to the plot are still under wraps.