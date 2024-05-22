Advertisement
GEORGIA ANDRIANI

Georgia Andriani Brutally Trolled For Wearing Revealing Dress, Arbaaz Khan's Ex Steps Out In Micro Mini Skirt

The actress can be seen wearing a golden backless dress paired with an attached hoodie cap. Georgia slipped into a pair of golden heels and carried a red handbag to complete her look. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Georgia Andriani Brutally Trolled For Wearing Revealing Dress, Arbaaz Khan's Ex Steps Out In Micro Mini Skirt Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Georgia Andriani, Arbaaz Khan's ex-girlfriend never shies away from going bold. Last night, she stepped out on the streets of Mumbai wearing a golden backless dress and netizens were not amused. Georgia's outfit was tagged as 'revealing' as she wore a micro mini dress to a party. 

The actress can be seen wearing a golden backless dress paired with an attached hoodie cap. Georgia slipped into a pair of golden heels and carried a red handbag to complete her look. She struck a few poses and even flaunted her back for the paps before she made her way to the party. Many pictures and videos of the starlet are now going viral on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Social media users are not very happy with her bold look, they dropped weird face and thumbs down emojis in the comment box. One wrote, "Urfi to unhi badnaam hai,' 'Besharam,' added another one. 'Chocolate wrapper pro max,' another one read. 

Giorgia Andriani is very active on social media, she is often spotted by the paps with her dog or at the airport. She shot to fame when she began dating Arbaaz Khan. There were rumours that the couple had broken up last year but they had kept mum regarding the speculations. Meanwhile, Arbaaz married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate wedding ceremony. 

